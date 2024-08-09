Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.42.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.