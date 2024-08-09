Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.42.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.