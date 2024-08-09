Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.41

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 909888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

WEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

