Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $162.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,127. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

