Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday.

WWW stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

