Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Worley Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.
Worley Company Profile
Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.