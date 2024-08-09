Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Worley Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

