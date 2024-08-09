Wrapped Matic Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 133,438,162 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 133,321,187.69657801. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.42170552 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3347 active market(s) with $24,609,623.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

