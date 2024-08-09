XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,314. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.72. XPEL has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. XPEL’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $12,021,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in XPEL by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

See Also

