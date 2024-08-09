Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a top pick rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPER

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Xperi has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. Analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.