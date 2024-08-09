Xponential Fitness (XPOF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) in the last few weeks:

8/5/2024 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Xponential Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Xponential Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Xponential Fitness had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

8/2/2024 – Xponential Fitness had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Xponential Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Xponential Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/17/2024 – Xponential Fitness is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XPOF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 249,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

