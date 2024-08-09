YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Stock Down 4.8 %

YETI stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 23.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.