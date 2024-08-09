Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.27.

ZG traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.96. 1,196,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

