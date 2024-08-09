ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

ZI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

