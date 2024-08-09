ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

