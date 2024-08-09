ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0 million-$301.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.2 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.860-0.880 EPS.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

