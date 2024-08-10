124,901 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 124,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 3,671,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

