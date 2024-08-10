14,840 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 677,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,172. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

