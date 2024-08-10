17,688 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.23. 801,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.33.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

