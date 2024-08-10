2,055 Shares in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $21,375,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $11,501,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 375.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. 265,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,646. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $113.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

