446,034 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 446,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.56. 7,496,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,571,428. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.