4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.
