4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 7,365 ($94.12) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of FOUR stock remained flat at GBX 5,490 ($70.16) on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,024. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,450.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,960.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,979.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,075 ($52.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,780 ($86.65).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 4imprint Group’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

