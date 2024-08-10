51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 24,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The company has a market cap of $74.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) by 254.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

