51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. 24,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The company has a market cap of $74.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.