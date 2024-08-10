5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$7.25

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered 5N Plus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$524.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$6.37.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

