63,109 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,109 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.96. 545,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,885. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

