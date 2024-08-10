709,008 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 709,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,108,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,200,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
