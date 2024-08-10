709,008 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 709,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,200,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.