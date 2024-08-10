Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Critical Comparison

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital $1.99 billion 12.29 $54.34 million $0.12 142.46 Abacus Life $77.62 million 8.72 $9.52 million $0.02 529.50

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Abacus Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Owl Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abacus Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Owl Capital and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 3 9 0 2.75 Abacus Life 0 0 4 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus price target of $20.23, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Abacus Life has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital 4.64% 19.12% 11.34% Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52%

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.