Accel Wealth Management Has $253,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

FIXD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 453,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

