Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 10,700 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,116. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

