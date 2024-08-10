Accel Wealth Management Sells 462 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 211,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,624. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

