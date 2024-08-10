Achain Trading Up 269.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Achain has traded 269.3% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $5.03 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001612 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001295 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

