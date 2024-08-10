ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $115,247.44 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $115,247.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $16,750.93.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,900 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $46,797.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,210 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,220 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $54,767.40.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ACR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.42. 59,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 90.61 and a quick ratio of 90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.04. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $580,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

