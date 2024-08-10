ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 14,567,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,666. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

