Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.02. 365,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,678. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.