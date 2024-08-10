Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

