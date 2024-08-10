Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,338. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $232.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

