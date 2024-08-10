Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

ALEX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. 325,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,701 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

