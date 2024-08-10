Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 144.16% and a negative net margin of 783.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

ALGS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 210,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,917. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

