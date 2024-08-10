Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s previous close.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 1,881,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,212,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 1,806,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 507,021 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

