Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $3,652,875.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

GOOG opened at $165.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.32.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.