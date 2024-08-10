Altius Minerals Co. (ALS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 16th

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:ALS traded up C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,628. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$22.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 10.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. Analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.34.

Get Our Latest Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.