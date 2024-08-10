ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 1,577,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The company has a market cap of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,469 shares of company stock worth $554,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

