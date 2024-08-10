Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.58 and last traded at $165.57. 10,571,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 43,461,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day moving average is $179.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 110,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

