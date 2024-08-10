Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 776,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOX

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.