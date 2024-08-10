Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. 776,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
