American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Sells $200,000,012.10 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80.

On Monday, June 3rd, International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in American International Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

