Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 million-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.8 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.080 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. 753,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.