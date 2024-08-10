Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vishay Precision Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:VPG opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $360.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

