Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) PT at $130.93

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14,437.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,654 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

