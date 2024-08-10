Analyzing CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) & Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of CFN Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -210.23% N/A -91.63% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Baosheng Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $3.54 million 7.44 -$15.19 million N/A N/A Baosheng Media Group $921,834.00 3.66 -$1.85 million N/A N/A

Baosheng Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CFN Enterprises and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Baosheng Media Group beats CFN Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.