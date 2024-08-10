Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Earnings Results

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Angi Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 1,618,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,528. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.03.

Insider Transactions at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $73,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

