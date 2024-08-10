ANI Pharmaceuticals’ (ANIP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,150. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

