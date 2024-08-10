API3 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.97 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002370 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $167.12 million and $7.97 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 138,300,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,241,578 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

